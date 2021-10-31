Thanet community news: Fundraising with dinosaurs, Ramsgate RNLI, U8s Green team, civic society, surviving winter, hospital heroes, thanksgiving service, panto donations and industry awards

Air ambulance fundraising walk

A Ramsgate eight-year-old has raised £310 – so far – for Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance – with the help of two dinosaurs!

St Laurence Junior Academy pupil Charlie Holt completed a 10k walk along Thanet’s coast last week.

One of his aunties had pledged to don a dinosaur outfit and join him if he reached a £200 milestone.

Charlie smashed through this and was met on the route by a bonus second dino (another aunt!).

Mum Kelly said: “Charlie was partially inspired by the house he is in at school – which is air. He also wants to help people in need by doing something he loves, walking by the sea.

“So, he looked into it when the London marathon was on and saw all the different charities people were fundraising for and he picked the air ambulance.”

Click here for Charlie’s fundraising page

Ramsgate RNLI & KAB

Ramsgate’s Lifeboat Station has hosted a visit from visually impaired people as part of a new initiative with Kent Association for the Blind (KAB).

The new access open day was planned by Nathan Tough, the RNLI’s Community Manager, after a conversation with RNLI engineer Alan Stevens who has an acquired brain injury. He was keen to increase access to the charity’s lifeboat stations. Ramsgate was chosen as the first venue because Tough lives locally.

Ahead of the visit, Amanda Bodemeaid and colleagues from KAB worked with Tough, to carry out an assessment of what was needed to help people visit the station and tour its equipment. KAB advised on practical matters, like access and lighting, as well as suggesting possible activities.

“As a fellow charity the RNLI need to be very careful with their resources, so we looked at using decommisioned kit and models to help them with all manner of visiting groups,” explains Bodemeaid.

On Tuesday, October 26, families who use KAB’s services made a half term visit to the station. They were able to try on the RNLI uniform, including the famous yellow boots, and get up close to the lifeboats.

For future visits, the RNLI are looking to find models of the Atlantic 85 and Trent Class lifeboats for visually impaired people to handle. Lessons from Ramsgate’s visit will also be shared with other lifeboat stations around the UK.

Ramsgate U8s Green team

Ramsgate U8 Green have made a super start to their new season, improving in teamwork and skill as the weeks have passed. Under the watchful eyes of coaches Laine and Max, the boys have committed themselves to working hard in training and learning through match practice.

As part of the Faversham & District Youth Football League, the team play against local sides such as other Ramsgate teams and Margate as well as travelling further afield for matches against Faversham, Whitstable and Tyler Hill. The team have built a strong defensive unit, with Jude, Zachary, Eliel and Jack repelling attack after attack, while GK Roman is known for world-class saves and is also the team’s penalty and free-kick specialist. In midfield, Orlando and Lucio use strength and skills well to pop up with a number of goals, while striker Seth has been scoring from all angles.

The team train weekly as part of a very comprehensive youth section at Southwood Stadium and often watch the main Ramsgate team play or get involved with the many events held by the club for families. Ramsgate FC operate a large number of youth teams at all age groups.

The U8 Green team are currently looking for sponsorship. For further information contact Laine on 07739962946.

Margate Civic Society

Our new season commenced with our AGM that was held on 7 October, with a very entertaining talk by Steve Hookins, followed by a collection for Cancer Research UK, which was generously supported. Thank you to those who attended and renewed their membership subscriptions.

The next meeting will be held on 4 November at a new venue: Holy Trinity Church Hall, Cliftonville – 1945 hrs (to be seated by 1935 hrs) starting with Members’ Notices and a Town Pride Award 2020 presentation, after which our guest speaker: Melanie Gibson-Barton will be giving a talk entitled ‘The Life and Times of Edith Cavell’ (the story of the British heroine who died in Brussels in 1915. The Life and Times of Edith Cavell talk tells her story supported by photographs of existing artefacts of her life).

As always during the evening, raffle tickets will be on sale (£1.00 per strip or 6 for £5.00) with the draw taking place at the end of the evening.

All are welcome – nominal entrance fee is £3.00 for non-Members.

Old Town Walk with Vice-President: Robin Colyer: This will be held at 1400 hrs on Saturday 6 November – duration just under 90 mins so will be finished before dark. Free of charge but donations to Margate Civic Society are requested. Advanced booking is essential via Robin on Mobile: 7878 537 448. Group will be maximum of 12 only. If weather is terrible, he will rearrange, probably for the following weekend. A full programme of all Robin’s tours will start next April!

If you are interested in joining Margate Civic Society, or wish to find out more, please see our website www.margatecivicsociety.org.uk for further details.

Kent Community Foundation

Each year Kent Community Foundation launches its Surviving Winter Campaign to raise awareness of the number of avoidable winter deaths amongst the elderly and to ask those who receive a Winter Fuel Payment and do not need it to donate it to help those who do.

This year with the announcement of the rise to the energy price cap, the team at Kent Community Foundation is even more worried that thousands of older people across the county may not turn on their heating this winter.

Josephine McCartney, Chief Executive, Kent Community Foundation, said, “The colder winter months are an extremely dangerous time for older people, especially those who live alone. This year we are very concerned that with the energy price cap increasing many older people across the county will be even more worried about their fuel bills and may not turn their heating on.

“As we approach the colder months, we need to stress how important it is for older people to use sufficient heating to keep warm and safe from the many illnesses linked with not keeping warm. It is not widely known that energy suppliers have support packages to ensure the elderly and vulnerable can heat their homes, so if you’re struggling to pay your bill, we would encourage you to get in touch with your energy supplier to access the help that’s available.

“If just 10% of everyone in the county, who receives the Winter Fuel Payment, were to donate £100 to the Surviving Winter Campaign, we would have a Fund of more than £3million to help our vulnerable elderly neighbours across the county. Therefore, we are asking those who receive the payment, but don’t rely on it, to donate it to others. But you don’t have to be over 65 to give to this campaign, anyone who wants to give, even a small amount, will be making a significant difference to vulnerable, elderly people in the county and helping to reduce avoidable deaths.”

Money donated to the Surviving Winter Campaign will contribute to projects that support elderly and isolated people including lunch clubs and social events to help people stay in touch and keep active, workshops and advice, transport, befriending services, and schemes helping elderly residents with tasks including shopping or gardening.

Donations can be made online at www.kentcf.org.uk/give/surviving-winter or by cheque to Kent Community Foundation (FAO Susan Blay and clearly marked on the back for the Surviving Winter Campaign with your name and address). Please post to Kent Community Foundation, Evegate Park Barn, Evegate Business Park, Ashford, Kent, TN25 6SX.

Hospital Heroes

Hospital heroes have been celebrated thanks to a new scheme launched by East Kent Hospitals.

The Golden Hearts give NHS staff a chance to recognise their colleagues across the Trust who make a real difference to their patients or colleagues.

They operate on a rolling basis throughout the year and hundreds of staff were nominated for the first tranche, with a total of eight stand-out nominations chosen to receive a Golden Hearts badge.

Chief executive Susan Acott said: “The Golden Hearts are a fantastic opportunity for us to celebrate colleagues who go the extra mile and who inspire others to be the best that they can be.

“They are a chance for us to say thank you to our staff for the fantastic work they do every single day, caring for our patients, and making sure everything runs smoothly behind the scenes.

“Now, more than ever, it’s important to share our appreciation to our incredible teams and it’s a privilege to be able to read the many nominations and hear about the amazing work that goes on across all our hospitals.”

The Golden Hearts recipients include teams and individuals who have had to transform the way they work because of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as people involved in the vaccination programme and working to support the clinical teams.

Thanet’s Golden Hearts recipients:

Colorectal support worker Ben Williams started working at the QEQM at the start of the pandemic and immediately made a difference helping to assess patients.

His nomination said: “Patients have taken to contacting Ben as they feel listened to when he completes the Holistic Needs Assessments. He is a fabulous team player and has built up supporting networks for his colleagues within the office and his service.

“Thanks to Ben, the Trust is now second to Guy’s Hospital for the total amount of Holistic Assessments that have been completed. He deserves recognition for all the hard work he has achieved in such a short amount of time.”

Fordwich ward at the QEQM also received a Golden Heart for their work during the pandemic. Staff used their own phones to help families speak to their loved ones, and worked extra shifts to support colleagues when they were short-staffed.

Their nomination said: “This whole team have worked relentlessly as the Covid respiratory ward throughout the pandemic, showing resilience, compassion, strength and making a difference to patients and their families through the most challenging of times.

“All patients received the highest standards of care despite the challenges. The support within the team, to each other, patients and their families was above and beyond with dignity, respect, compassion and commitment.”

The Acute Oncology Nursing Team at the QEQM were the final team recipients at the QEQM, and were nominated for their work supporting cancer patients during the pandemic.

They kept relatives informed and helped to care for people at home, avoiding the need for them to come to hospital.

Their nomination said: “They are a compassionate team, good role models for the Trust and display the Trust’s vision and values to the highest standard.

“They facilitated early discharge and got patients home for Christmas for precious times and memories, demonstrating patient advocacy and empowerment at its best.”

Margate Panto – working with the Salvation Army

The Theatre Royal Margate is so pleased to welcome Wicked Productions back to the stage with their fantastic production of “Robin Hood” this Christmas. After each performance, audiences will be encouraged to donate to our chosen charity: Margate Salvation Army. In 2019 we were successful in raising over £3000 for this great cause and we’re asking for your generosity in helping us beat that figure this year!

We’ve all had a tough year, but now’s the time to remember those who have suffered more. The Salvation Army assist people who have found themselves homeless or affected by Covid and cuts in Government social assistance. Thanks to the generosity of our Margate audiences, The Salvation Army can continue to do so much for those in need within our community.

The Salvation Army is a wonderful force for good in the local Margate community and we’re so pleased and proud to be supporting them. Robin Hood runs from Friday 17th December to Sunday 2nd January– Got your tickets yet?

Ticket from margate-live.com

St Andrew’s Church

On November 28th at St. Andrew’s Church, Reading Street, Broadstairs at 6.30p.m. there will be a service of Thanksgiving for all our key workers, both paid and voluntary, who kept us supplied and served during the pandemic.

Everyone is welcome to come along to join in the service.

We would like to invite all nurses, care workers, doctors, bus drivers, shop assistants, delivery drivers, postmen, volunteers at food banks and charities, all clergy, funeral directors, teachers, teaching assistants, newspaper deliverers, bin men, council staff and everyone else who kept us all going over the last 20 months, to join us on the evening. We are all indebted to you.

Boys & Maughan

Boys & Maughan’s residential property team has won four awards at the 2021 ESTAS, presented by TV property personality, Phil Spencer.

Boys & Maughan’s conveyancing teams won:

National Best Regional Conveyancer Group (all Boys & Maughan’s offices combined, Gold)

Best in County, Kent (Boys & Maughan Margate, Gold)

Best Conveyancer Office in the UK (Boys & Maughan Margate, Bronze) and

Best Conveyancers in the South East (Boys & Maughan Margate, Silver).

Conveyancing Partner Richard Durrant said, “Being recognised for delivering outstanding customer service to clients in this way is a superb result in unprecedented circumstances. Reviews of our services were collected during a period dominated by the pandemic and exceptionally high volumes of work due to the Government’s stamp duty holidays. These challenges stretched our teams to the limit, yet they kept going and never lost focus on the needs of their clients.”

ESTAS are awarded purely on customer feedback and this year’s results reflect the opinions of 60,000 home movers from across the country. Reviews are completed at the end of property transactions and a strict verification process ensures responses are genuine.

Boys & Maughan received the awards at the 18th annual ESTAS ceremony held in London on Friday, 22 October 2021.