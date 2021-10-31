Pitchside: It’s a TREAT for Ramsgate FC – no Tricks 

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Ramsgate 4 v Phoenix Sports 0

It was a bright but temperate afternoon at the WW Martin community stadium as Ramsgate went in search of a win.

Having started the season brightly the fans were expecting great things, however, results over the past weeks have shown a few weaknesses in the squad which Matt Longhurst, Rams manager, has tried to address this week by bringing in two new players to strengthen the mid-field and defence. Would it be Trick or Treat for the Rams this match?

The fans were looking forward to seeing winning ways again and the team was seeking a victory as they hosted Phoenix Sports who are currently propping up the league.

Rams kicked off playing right to left, starting well with Peck down the left crossing to Ajayi at the back post – a mis-hit as the sun was in his vision.

Miller fired in a shot in the 7th minute, just over the crossbar. Rams forced the game in the 14th with a throw flicked on by Miller finding Ajayi who rounded a defender and fired low and hard to the keeper’s left to put the Rams into a well-deserved lead.

Rams were certainly having the majority of possession. In the 30th minute right back Aboayge was in the opposition penalty area and won a corner. The 36th minute saw Phoenix’s best opportunity but it was well blocked by a resolute Rams defence.

Phoenix came back into the match with a little a shoot from Dyer that parried over the bar. Half time 1 – 0, could the Rams hold out or would there be a sting in the Phoenix tail?

Half time subs by both sides – Rams Harding for Prescott and for Phoenix Bryon for Andrews.

Rams were immediately on the attack and Peck fired a ball in from the wide left and it was in the back of the net, Rams 2 – 0.

In the 75th minute there was a great solo run by Ajayi only to be blocked out for a corner. Rams were certainly controlling the game. Phoenix then made another couple of subs. In the 78th minute a Ajayi free kick blasted from the left straight in the goal, Rams 3 – 0.

At 90 minutes +3 Josh Ajayi completed his hattrick, played in by Baker- Moran. The Rams dominated the game from start to finish with Coyle at the back with the experience, making sure the back line did not concede. Full time result Ramsgate 4 Phoenix Sports 0, a bitty but entertaining game.

The Ramsgate Ram returned although when I asked he does not seem to have a name!

Teams:

Ramsgate all red

Russell, Aboayge, Emptage, Olopade, Peck, Harding, Miller, Ajayi, Coyle, McIntyre(C), Jadama.

Subs: Cotton, Prescott, Chiedozie, Medhurst, Baker-Moran

Phoenix Sports Green & Black

Phillips,Clark, Bird, Clark(C) Fitchett, Evans, Ikeije, Bryon, Duah-Kessie, Dyer, Walker

Subs: Osideko, Andrews, Sargent, Oshinowo

Attn: 460

Man of the Match: Josh Ajayi

Next action for the Rams

02 Nov away Herne Bay

06 Nov away East Grinstead,

13 Nov away Lancing