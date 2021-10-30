Cliftonville Farmers’ Market cancelled due to predicted stormy weather

Cliftonville Farmers’ Market is cancelled tomorrow (October 31) due to predicted storms.

The market has a new home at the Walpole Bay Lawns, at the back of the Walpole Bay Hotel, and had planned for 24 food and drink stalls to be in place.

For the past almost two decades Cliftonville Farmers Market had taken place at The Oval Lawns and Bandstand but traders have now made a permanent move to Walpole green.

Organiser June Chadband said: “We have made the decision to cancel the market tomorrow because of the stormy weather conditions forecast, with winds of 45mph and rain.

“This will be only the third cancellation in 20 years but safety is of paramount importance.”

The market takes place o the last Sunday of each month between 9am-1pm.