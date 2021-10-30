Bring your talents to help create a free celebration party at Cliftonville Community Centre

Margate Movement Artists and Looping the Loop are inviting people from Cliftonville to share their fantastic ideas, skills and creative flair and help create a big free local party at Cliftonville Community Centre on Friday, November 26.

The band is booked, the stage is set, but they need YOU to help make this event a true sensation!

Margate Movement Artists are Carli Jefferson, Anna Symes and Jodie Coles – three artists who live and work in Cliftonville. They are inviting anyone with a Cliftonville postcode to come along to three free workshops in November and contribute ideas and/or special performances for an “extravaganza” of live entertainment for friends, family and neighbours to enjoy. The project is part of Looping the Loop’s new programme, “On Your Doorstep” which is dedicated to giving local people a greater say in what happens in their area.

Are you a Tik Tok sensation? Want to be? Is food your thing? Or are you into art? Just bring yourself and the things you love along to the workshops and a team of artists and producers will help you create something incredible for your neighbourhood.

The workshops are for all Cliftonville residents and will take place at Cliftonville Community Centre on Monday, November 8th, 15th, and 22nd from 4pm – 6pm. There will be fun free activities for everyone and there will be a Czech and Bulgarian-speaking translator present at all times. “Pojďme se spojit a vytvořit výkonnostní extravaganci!” “Нека всички се съберем за едно фантастично изживяване!”

Whatever age, language, whether you’re an artist, a student, a mum, a granddad, a librarian or truck driver – all are welcome.

As a taster of things to come, on Friday, November 5, Looping the Loop and Margate Movement Artists are hosting a street party on Athelstan Road from 4pm – 6pm with music, dancing, and glow sticks. People will be given a chance to create a “one minute wonder” which could be a dance, a song, or a piece of art – think doorstep dances, roadway chalk arts, and spontaneous body percussions. Just look out for Looping the Loop’s 1970s-style MadVenture Caravan on the street.

If you’re not from Cliftonville but would still like to get involved, celebrate with artists at the Athelstan Road party or at the final event at Cliftonville Community Centre 7pm-10pm on Friday, November 26.

Ellie Jones, from Looping the Loop, said: “We have loved bringing various street theatre projects to Cliftonville in recent years. The people we have met there are bursting with ideas, creativity, love and a desire to celebrate the area. We are blessed to join their party and can’t wait to dance our socks off.”

Carli Jefferson, of Margate Movement Artists, added: “Whatever your age, whatever your passion …we want to meet you and together create an exciting event filled with fun, movement, music and creativity…Cliftonville has such a diverse and beautiful beating heart and we can’t wait to celebrate that together with you…”

Dates and times:

All activities are free to participate in.

Friday 5th November (Bonfire Night) – Street Party, 4.00pm – 6.00pm

Athelstan Road (All welcome, look for the caravan!)

Monday 8th, 15th and 22nd November – Workshops 4.00pm – 6.00pm

Cliftonville Community Centre (Cliftonville residents only)

Friday 26th November – “Your Disco Disco” Party, 7.00pm – 10.00pm

Cliftonville Community Centre (All welcome!)

For more information head to https://www.loopingtheloopfestival.org.uk or contact loopingthanet@gmail.com.