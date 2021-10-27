Southern Water repair works to damaged sewer main at Cliffsend

Southern Water is currently working to repair damage to a sewer main near Cliffsend.

Engineers and operators are onsite to assess the repair work needed and lay a temporary line to try and avert the risk of a release from the Foreness Point pumping station in the event of rain.

The damage could mean that a downpour could overflow the breach in the sewer pipe and a release would have to take place from the long sea outfall.

Tankers are on standby and work is to take place on a temporary line.

A Southern Water spokesperson said: “Damage to one of our sewer mains has been found on farm land near Cliffs End, Thanet.

“Wastewater flows are currently contained and there is no damage to the environment. Our priorities are to ensure service to customers is maintained and that we continue to protect the environment.

“Plans are in place to manage the risks on site, with engineers and operators on site assessing the work. This is likely to be a complex repair and we will work as quickly as is safe.

“We are working closely with the Environment Agency and Thanet District Council.”

A demonstration to protest at Southern Water pumping station and combined sewer discharges into the Thanet coastline will be held in Ramsgate on Saturday (October 30).

Organised by Ramsgate residents and sea swimmers, the protest will be staged at the Western Undercliff from midday to 1pm.

Organisers are expecting a big and colourful turnout and are asking people to wear fancy dress or red for ‘emergency’. They hope to be joined by other Save our Seas groups from around Kent, musicians, poets and speakers, including Margate councillor Rob Yates who has been investigating Southern Water practices, Ramsgate mayor Raushan Ara, Green Party councillor Tricia Austin and a speaker from Whitstable’s SOS campaign.