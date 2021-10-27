Upton pupils create poetry examining how we treat our planet

The decisions humanity makes about the planet we share has been put into verse and under the spotlight by creative young writers at Upton Junior School in Broadstairs.

Children aired their hopes and concerns in a range of written verse as part of National Poetry Day which this year focussed on the theme ‘choice’.

Each year group had a different poem to focus on. These ranged from saving the planet and the impact of plastic pollution in our oceans, to questioning how we treat living things and whether we give them a choice in how they live their lives.

Activities included reading, sharing, analysing, and discussing a poem; performance poetry; writing an original work; creating artwork illustrating the poetry; sharing their own poems with other children in the school.

Gemma Scarr, Upton’s Leader of Learning, said: “Poetry is such an important part of the curriculum and a great way for the children to express themselves creatively about important topical issues.

“There was such a buzz around the school and the poems and artwork produced was of the highest standard. Much of the work was thought-provoking and inspiring.

“It was such a joy seeing all the different poems and the confidence the children had performing them and sharing them with others.

“Performing their works in particular to others is important for self-esteem and it takes courage to present your creative output to your peers.

“We are happy to celebrate this nationwide event which is so important as it broadens horizons and invites discussion on a range of topics.”

*National Poetry Day: It is the annual mass celebration every October that encourages all to enjoy, discover and share poetry.

National Poetry Day online says: “It generates an explosion of activity nationwide, thousands of amazing events across the UK – on doorsteps and at kitchen tables, in gardens and streets, in schools, libraries and public spaces both online and offline – all celebrating poetry’s power to bring people together.

“The Day starts conversations, it encourages love of language – and best of all, it is open to absolutely everyone to join in, quietly or noisily in rewarding and enjoyable ways. As the art form’s most visible moment, it showcases the ways in which poetry adds value to society.”

Find out more about annual event online at www.nationalpoetryday.co.uk