Remembrance services in Thanet 2021

Remembrance services will be held across the isle on Sunday, November 14 for people to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilian servicemen and women in the two World Wars and later conflicts.

November 11 is Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of hostilities in the First World War at 11am in 1918, with Remembrance Sunday always the second Sunday in November.

Birchington

Meet at Alpha Road car park from 10.30am for the parade through the village to The Square for the wreath laying service at 11am. Following this will be the Remembrance Service at All Saints Church.

The Birchington Silver Band will attend.

Broadstairs

Sung Eucharist of Remembrance at 10am, Holy Trinity Church Broadstairs

Civic Service of Remembrance at the War Memorial in the High Street from 10.45am organised by the Town Council with the Mayor and councillors

Margate

The civic mayor’s procession from Zion Place to the war memorial followed by wreath laying

Service at Town war memorial, Trinity Square, 10.50am.

On November 11 it is planned to mark the Armistice on the steps of Thanet council’s offices.

Ramsgate

On Sunday, November 14, a service will take place at St George’s Church, Church Hill, Ramsgate from 10:50am. The parade will start in Elms Avenue at 10.35am and marches via Queen Street, King Street and Broad Street. After the service the parade will return via Church Hill, High Street and Queen Street.

Services and wreath laying will also take place on Thursday 11 November at:

9am Wreath laying ceremony at ‘Destiny’ in Albion Gardens.

11am Service and wreath laying at the War Memorial in Ramsgate Cemetery.

Westgate

Remembrance Parade, Service and wreath laying on Sunday, November 14 at the War Memorial on Sea Road to commence at noon. Parade steps off from Westgate Bay Avenue, outside St Saviours Church, at 11.40am to parade along St Mildreds Road leading to the War Memorial

The Remembrance Sunday Services at St Saviours Church and Christchurch URC begin at 10.30am and you are welcome to attend either.

Minster

A service organised by the Minster & Monkton Royal British Legion will take place on Sunday, November 14 with a parade to the village church leaving the club at approximately 10am, muster by 9.45am. Live music from Swingtime Sweethearts and free buffet after at the Legion.