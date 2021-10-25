P&O ferry at anchor off Walpole Bay

By John Horton and David Burrin

A P&O ferry which has served the Dover-Calais route is currently at anchor off Walpole Bay.

The Pride of Burgundy is bound for Tibury and sailing under the flag of Cyprus. She is a roll on roll off ferry built in 1993, with a carrying capacity of 28128 gross tonnage and 179.7 metres length and 28.3 metres wide

From May 3, 2020, the Pride of Burgundy was docked at the Port of Leith, Scotland, as a result of the reduction in traffic across the straits of Dover due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She returned to Dover in late October that year and sailed to Calais, re-entering service on the November 3 in a freight-only mode.

On December 7, the ship was moved to the River Fal lay up berths. These are deep water berths near Falmouth in Cornwall.

In April 2021, it was announced that the Burgundy would be back in service by June, and the ship was towed to dry dock in Falmouth for a month.

The vessel was then towed to a nearby dock, before sailing to Dover and commencing service on the May 28. However, a month and a half later she was taken off service and laid up at Tilbury. She remained there for two months before returning to Dover on October 14 but now is Tilbury bound again.