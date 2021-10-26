Free fun and information day for all ages at Cliftonville Community Centre

A community fun and information day for all ages will be held at Cliftonville Community Centre on Thursday (October 28).

The event, which is free to enter, will have arts and crafts, performances, stalls, refreshments, make your own pizza, face-painting, information and advice stalls, over 50s wellbeing and more.

Organised by Margate resident Jack Packman, the aim is to provide something for children and adults and at the same time raise funds towards Christmas hampers for those in need.

Jack said: “It is an intergenerational event so there will be something for everyone. There will be wellbeing, information and advice for over 50s as well as activities for children, so grandparents, parents and children can all come.

“Money raised will go to Sharon Goodyer of Our Kitchen who will be working with other organisations to provide 1000 food hampers for those in need at Christmas.”

The event takes place between 10am and 4pm at the centre in St Paul’s Road.