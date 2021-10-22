Newington chef cooks meal for food and performance event The Feast of Hope

A meal cooked by residents from Newington and Big Local’s Newington community chef Mike Spackman will feature in a special event this month.

The Feast of Hope is an evening of food and performance being held at Radford House (the former Ramsgate fire station) on October 29 from 6pm.

There will be a two course meal and “Pomona, the goddess of apples” will host an evening of song and stories.

Why is there a seat left empty at every table? Who else is coming?

Participants are welcome to wear Halloween costumes. The event is being organised by Looping the Loop and Newington Big Local.

The Menu:

The main: Moroccan Chickpea, squash & Cavolo Nero stew with a lemon, olive oil and feta cheese topping served with lemon & parsley couscous.

Option for children: proper beef/ pork meatballs in a fresh garlic and basil tomato sauce served with penne pasta

Dessert: Classic buttery apple crumble and lashings of custard.

For any dietary requirements, please email alice.loopingtheloop@gmail.com for more information on this.

For more information: https://www.loopingtheloopfestival.org.uk/feastofhope.html

Tickets are free but need to be booked: https://buytickets.at/loopingtheloop/591460