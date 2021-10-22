Two arrested following disturbance report in Ramsgate

Two people have been arrested following a disturbance in Ramsgate.

Kent Police was called to the incident off Manston Road – understood to be the Meridian Close area -at 6.10pm yesterday (October 21).

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence. A 21-year-old woman has also been arrested in relation to the incident. No injuries were reported.

The two people arrested are known to each other and remain in custody while enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident continue.

