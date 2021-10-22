Recycled benches installed as part of community garden project in Palm Bay

New benches have been installed on the communal green by St Philip’s Church in Palm Bay thanks to the Northdown Community project CIC.

Members of the project are creating a community garden at the site and have been helped in this phase by a Kent County Council members grant from Cllr Lesley Game.

The team also hope to create a sensory garden and add planters to the space.

The benches are made of recycled material and require less maintenance than the traditional wooden benches.

Daphne Tully, from Northdown Community Project CIC, said: “We are in the process of making a community garden on the green space next to St Philips Church.

“We have, together with a grant from Kent County Council, purchased three re-cycled benches which have kindly been installed by Thanet District Council Open Spaces Team. Our thanks to County Councillor Lesley Game for her support of the Project.

“The Northdown Community Project CIC has been fundraising for some time to raise money for the Green Space Community Garden which will include planters and a sensory garden.”

The Northdown Community Project CIC was formed in 2010 by interested members of the community and St Philips Church. Since that time they have been involved in a number community projects and have been holding fundraising activities.

Daphne said: “The community garden is our latest project.We were aware that apart from the seafront there was no seating for residents to sit down ‘ have a chat’ rest awhile whilst dog walking or just out for a walk.

“Already we have seen residents both young and old using the benches on the green space.”