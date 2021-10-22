Join Family learning Festival with ‘Luna Loves Dance’ activities online

Join the Family Learning Festival as award-winning author Joseph Coelho and illustrator Fiona Lumbers share their new picture book, Luna Loves Dance, online at 10am on Friday, October 29.

Multi award-winning bookshop Tales on Moon Lane in Ramsgate has partnered with Family Learning Festival to support the event with book sales, donating 10% of all sales to Campaign for Learning.

In a free 45-minute storytelling and dance event for families with children aged 3+, the Family Learning Festival will celebrate every culture and every style of dance with a special reading of Luna Loves Dance.

Families will be invited to grab their pens, pencils and paper to live-draw alongside illustrator Fiona Lumbers as she demonstrates how she brings Luna to life. Then, families will see where Luna’s passion for dance comes from, as professional dancer Molly Barton teaches dance moves that everyone can try.

This event is free to attend, though booking is essential. To book a place and find other Family Learning Festival events happening around the UK visit www.familylearningfestival.com

Nicci Rosengarten, Manager, Tales on Moon Lane Ramsgate & Creative Director, Moon Lane Group said:”Ever since Luna first came into our lives with her passion for books in ‘Luna Loves Library Day’ in 2017 we have felt that this series, by super-duo author Joseph Coelho and illustrator Fiona Lumbers, embodies so much of the Moon Lane mission with inclusivity and empathy wrapped up in the joy of reading and children seeing themselves in a book.

“‘Luna Loves Art’ was a bestseller for us in 2020, followed by ‘Luna Loves World Book Day’ in 2021, and we are absolutely thrilled to continue our support and collaboration with Andersen Press, Joseph and Fiona for ‘Luna Loves Dance’ and beyond…and are therefore further delighted to be collaborating with Campaign for Learning’s Family Learning Festival 2021.”