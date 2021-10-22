Falcon expert and former CITV Wild World presenter Jo Clarke to hold book signing and activity event in Margate

Falcon expert and former writer-presenter of CITV’s Wild World, Jo Clarke, will be holding a book signing in Margate.

Jo has released Spellboda -an adventure story for children, with themes of conservation, wildlife education, and learning how to trust and believe in yourself.

Jo, who is also a script consultant and copywriter, has been involved in falconry and conservation industries for over 20 years. She is so passionate about protecting wildlife she’s pledged to support British wildlife and bird of prey conservation charities through sales of Spellboda.

An alumna of the Curtis Brown Creative Writing for Children Course, she was shortlisted for Best Opening Chapter for Spellboda at the 2019 Jericho Writers Festival of Writing.

She has already been approached by an LA production company and is working with them on turning Spellboda into a movie, as well as writing the second book of the series.

The Ashford resident’s novel features Trevor, whose home life is awful and school life is worse. Since Trevor’s mum died his dad can barely look at him without yelling.

Trevor only talks to Mrs. Bingo-Wings, his mum’s cat. But then he meets Midge, a peregrine falcon in danger, and finds out he has a gift that could change his life forever.

Jo will hold her author and activity event at The Margate Bookshop on October 30 from 11.30am to 4pm.

Children can come along in fancy dress and can also enjoy entering a short writing competition.

There will be fun games to encourage reading and writing and the best piece of writing and fancy dress outfit will each win a prize of a £25 book token. With drinks, snacks, story reading and seasonally themed activities, there will also be copies of Spellboda available to buy, which Jo will sign and personalise for every child attending.

The event is free and open to children aged 7 plus. As numbers are limited, it’s best to book a place by contacting jo@jcclarkeauthor.com