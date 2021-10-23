Investigation underway following suspected arson at Jackey Bakers sports pavilion

A fire at the Jackey Bakers sports pavilion last night is believed to have been set deliberately.

An investigation is now underway.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Jackey Bakers fields off Highfield Road at 6.03pm. Two engines attended and crews found a fire in the changing room of the sports pavilion, there was also fire damage around the entrance of the building.

Crews used a hose reel jet to put out the fire. There were no reported injuries. The building was secured.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 6.27pm to reports of a fire at Jackey Bakers Recreation Ground, Ramsgate. The fire was extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service and enquiries into the cause of the fire are ongoing.”