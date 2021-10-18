Photos: Runners and walkers take part in Margate Race for Life

A sea of pink dotted with lilac and black could be seen at Palm Bay yesterday (October 17) as participants gathered for the Race for Life event.

The Race for Life is Cancer Research UK’s biggest series of fundraising events. Taking place across the UK, the events include 5k and 10k routes for participants to walk, jog or run, as well as Pretty Muddy obstacle events.

Race for Life started 26 years ago as a women-only event. The first event was held in Battersea, in 1994, where 750 participants raised £48,000. Since that point, Race for Life has grown into a series of hundreds of events across the country, raising nearly £900 million towards beating cancer over the last quarter of a century.

In 2019, for the first time, the Race for Life opened its doors to men to participate too, making it an inclusive event.

Yesterday runners did their bit for the charity, taking on the route from Palm Bay.

Among them was 32-year-old Stephen Macabe (pictured with friend Hayley) from Margate. He said: “I was running in the memory of my late mum and nan who sadly passed away to the horrible disease.”