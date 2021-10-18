Man arrested over Ramsgate crash which injured two people released without charge

A man from Ramsgate who was arrested following an incident where a car went through the glass front of the Co-op Funeralcare shop in King Street on October 14 has been released without charge.

Fire service, police and ambulance staff were called to the scene and two people were injured. One man suffering serious injuries was flown to Kings College Hospital in London, the second person was taken to William Harvey Hospital. Both people injured were pedestrians. The man with serious injuries remains in hospital.

Kent Police was called at 2.47pm on Thursday 14 October following a report that a car had collided with a building in Plains of Waterloo/King Street.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which may assist enquiries is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 14-0725.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.