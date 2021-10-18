Police investigate group attack on woman in Westgate

Police are investigating after a woman was attacked by a group of four people in Westgate on Saturday (October 16).

The woman was in Ethelbert Square at 11pm when she was approached by the group, believed to be two males and two females.

The group punched and kicked the victim, leaving her with extensive bruising, and went through her belongings.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating after an incident in which a woman was assaulted in Westgate on Saturday 16 October.

“At around 11pm the woman is reported to have been approached by three to four people in Ethelbert Square who assaulted her and emptied her handbag before running away.

“Nothing was stolen in the incident and enquiries are ongoing”

The assault comes three weeks after a teenage boy was assaulted and knocked on to rail tracks at Westgate station. His girlfriend was robbed of her bag.

Worried residents from the Westgate Safe Space group are now discussing whether to have volunteers carry out night patrols and the possibility of fundraising for CCTV.