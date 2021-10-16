Thanet firms recruiting through DWP and unemployment rates on isle show improvement

Thanet Earth, Central Cars, Thai Village restaurant, the Army and several health and social care providers are among those currently offering jobs through Thanet’s Job Centre services.

The drive for recruitment also involves businesses and organisations getting involved with several work schemes to get people into employment.

This includes the Border Force which is recruiting though the Sector-based Work Academies run with Job Centre staff.

The picture for unemployment levels in Thanet is improving compared to last year when the country was suffering lockdowns due to the pandemic.

Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) data, published on Kent County Council’s website, shows 6375 people classed as unemployed but actively looking for work. This is 2,065 less than in August 2020- a drop of more than 24%. However, at 7.9% Thanet still has the highest unemployment rate in the county.

For 18-24 year olds, data shows some 1,100 are unemployed, which at 11.4% is the highest rate in the South East. However, the number is reduced by around 36% compared to August 2020.

There are 18,325 Universal Credit claimants for Thanet across all categories, including those in work, as of September 9.

There are several schemes in place aimed at helping people back into work.

The Kickstart scheme, for 16-24 year olds, was due to end with the last placement date being December 31 but this has now been extended by government to March 2022.

Employers need to get their applications in on GOV.UK by December 17 to take part. There are currently 158 placements available in Thanet with employers in various sectors including hospitality, retail, creative and media, administration, manufacturing, teaching and education and construction.

16-24 year-olds on Universal Credit can search available Kickstart vacancies on the Government’s jobhelp.campaign.gov.uk and then speak to their Work Coach to check if they are eligible and apply.

Employers looking to apply or find out more about Kickstart can contact the Kent Kickstart team at: kent.kickstartteam@dwp.gov.uk

There is also information on gov.uk for employers looking to find out more: www.gov.uk/government/collections/kickstart-scheme

The Kickstart Scheme helps young people develop skills, confidence and workplace experience to support them into long-term sustainable employment.

A network of Kickstart District Account Managers ensure the scheme is rolled out in a targeted way that is responsive to local labour markets, including Thanet.

All referrals to Kickstart Scheme jobs are made by a young person’s Work Coach, who will discuss Kickstart Scheme job opportunities with them prior to making a referral.

Work Coaches take into account a young person’s eligibility, suitability and motivation for the role and the fact that they would benefit from the employability support provided in the Kickstart Scheme job.

Those looking for work can also use the Job Help website which is personalised to the individual , giving tips on CVs and developing skills.

Training on offer includes Job Finding Support (0-3 months unemployed aimed at those who come off furlough) Job Entry Targeted Support (3-6 months unemployed) Restart (12-18 months unemployed) and a Work and Health Programme for those with health conditions.

Sector Based Work Academies generally run for two weeks and link with employers in retail and customer service, Kickstart placements, security, health and care sector, administration and construction. In Construction attendees will gain a CSCS card to allow them to work on site.

Anthony March, who is the Universal Credit Full Service Partnership Manager lead at Margate said: “These are set up for those who are maybe struggling to get interviews. At the sector based work academy they get an interview but also feedback to help understand where they may be going wrong.”

Employers working with the Job Centre staff include:

Thanet Earth – Looking for 4x Line Leaders, 2 x Production Operative and 2 Production Support members for their packing areas.

Anthony said: “They are using agencies to recruit up until next year but they are aware they can come to the DWP and we can support them locally with local staff.”

Central Cars (Taxi) – Interviewed direct from the Jobcentre on October 12, seeing those interested in becoming a taxi driver

The Thai Village Restaurant and Bar – The business is moving from Ramsgate’s Harbour Street to the former Chiquito’s site at Westwood Cross and is recruiting for hospitality roles

Health and social care recruitment for Caremark, Tender Loving Care, SENSE, Port Regis residential care.

British Army recruiting

Anthony said: “There are many ways to work directly with employers, it might be that we offer them space in the job centre to carry about interviews and/or we promote their vacancies. It really comes down to what they need.”

Employers wanting support from DWP can email thanet.employerengagement@dwp.gov.uk