Pitchside: Rams battle against Burgess Hill Town

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Ramsgate FC 2 Burgess Hill Town FC 4

All Red Green & Black stripe, black short

45 Chiedozie 6 Uwezu

55 Lear 20 Uwezu

59 Perez

89 Miller

On a cool autumnal and overcast day at the WW Martin Ltd community stadium, the Rams looked to bounce back after back to back defeats. They needed to go into the game with a little confidence as their opponents Burgess Hill had not yet managed a win this season- just one draw from six matches conceding 12 goals. The supporters were expecting the Rams attack to score a hat full.

The game commenced with the Rams playing right to left, both sides nullifying each other. Burgess Hill won a corner 6th minutes in with a scramble in the Rams goal mouth and it was struck home by Uwezu, past a despairing Russell. Burgess Hill on top forced an excellent save from Russell, diving to his right.

Rams fought back through Jadama, winning a corner with a scramble again in the goal mouth, Chiedozie having his shot saved. The game certainly then opened up with both sides creating chances and a little more end to end. A great move from BTHFC down the Rams right crossed over for Uwezu to head home his second goal in the 20th minute. Rams had a good spell of trying to get back into the game, the front three for the Rams linking up and winning corner after corner,but hitting the bar with BTHFC just keeping them at bay.

Rams pulled one back just before half time, an absolute screamer from Chiedozie all of 35 yards out to give Rams some heart going in at half time 1 – 2.

There was half time fun for the supporters as the Fast & Furious speed cage was open to have a go and see who has the fastest shot. We have pictured TJ Jadama and Danny Lear having a go prior to kick off.

Rams started the second half far brighter and in the 55th minute there was a great build up and cross to the back post for Lear to head home the Rams equaliser. The Rams let it slip again with a move down the left and the ball was fired home by sub Perez to restore the Biggin Hill lead. Rams really pressed BHTFC back with most of the play taking place in their half of the pitch. There was real backs to the wall defending as Rams continued to press in search of the elusive equaliser. But it was BHTFC that struck the final blow in the 89th minute as Miller finished off the Rams hopes to seal the game.

Teams:

Ramsgate – Russell, Aboagye, Williams(off23), Presscott(C), Baker-Moran, Emptage, Olopade, Peck(y43)(off46), Chiedozie, Ajayi, Coyle,Jadama

Subs: Miller(on23), Lear(on46), Smith, Hill

Burgess Hill Town – Seymour, Misikini(off53), Ward, Docherty, Pollard, Spinks, Tighe(off55), Taylor(C), Uwezu, Finney(off76), Miller

Subs: Uchechi(on53), Perez(on55), Kelly(on76), Hasrding, Cadman

Ram of the Match: Chiedozie

Attendance: 545