Arrest made in connection with Ramsgate crash where man was seriously injured

A man from Ramsgate has been arrested following an incident where a car went through the glass front of the Co-op Funeralcare shop in King Street, on the corner of the Plains of Waterloo, yesterday (October 14).

Fire service, police and ambulance staff were called to the scene and two people were injured. One man suffering serious injuries was flown to Kings College Hospital in London. Both people injured were pedestrians.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 2.47pm on Thursday 14 October following a report that a car had collided with a building in Plains of Waterloo, Ramsgate.

“Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service, an air ambulance and Kent Fire and Rescue Service and a man was flown to a London hospital with serious injuries.

“A man from Ramsgate has since been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and remains in custody.”

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 2.45pm yesterday (14 October) to reports a car had left the road and struck a building in King Street, Ramsgate. Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service.

“Two patients were assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to hospital. The first patient was airlifted to Kings College Hospital with serious injuries and the second patient was taken to William Harvey Hospital with injuries believed to be less serious.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information which may assist enquiries is urged to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 14-0725.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form.