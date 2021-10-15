Newly-elected Chilton house captains get down to work

Eight newly-elected house captains are settling into their duties at Chilton Primary School in Ramsgate.

To qualify for the responsible role the Year 6 candidates first submitted their application and then outlined their aims and objective in a speech to the year group before being elected by classmates and staff voting for them to have the important roles.

The team has a range of responsibilities throughout the school and there are representatives for each of the four houses – Normans (green); Saxons (yellow); Romans (red); and Vikings (blue).

The house captains are role models for the whole school and their duties range from hosting assemblies to collecting and giving out house points for good behaviour and good work.

They also discuss important issues with staff in a structured initiative that ensures their suggestions, ideas and concerns are heard.

Deputy Head of School Natalie Barrow believes they are an integral part of the smooth-running of Chilton. She said: “They are encouraged to be role models for the rest of the school and always demonstrate the Chilton way of doing things.

“It is very clear to us already that they are taking their responsibilities very seriously. They have earned the right to take on this important role and we are certain they will flourish across the school year as senior members of the pupil body.”

They will eventually head up Chilton’s junior leadership team that represents all year groups and will discuss important issues with staff to ensure that pupil voice is heard.

Head of School Kate Law said: “The house captains and the junior leadership team are essential cogs in the running of the school. They develop communication skills, leadership and self-esteem, and are always keen to raise issues with staff who listen and discuss them with them.”