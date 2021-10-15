Your Leisure apologises as ceiling issue causes late cancellation of two Winter Gardens shows

Margate Winter Gardens and Your Leisure is apologising to ticket holders for a last-minute cancellation of shows this weekend.

Shows including Al Murray and DJ Tony Blackburn have been cancelled and the Bongo’s Bingo event is under discussion following the discovery that water damage in the Winter Gardens due to a leak in the roof had caused weaknesses in a part of the backstage ceiling.

During a routine and scheduled annual statutory ceiling inspection on the venue’s ornate ceilings the contractors were directed to inspect the stage ceiling after some concerns were raised about a small area.

The contractor advised referring the concerns to a specialist concrete consultant to complete a bespoke inspection. The specialist discovered that water damage from a leak in the roof had caused minor weaknesses in a part of the backstage ceiling and, as a precautionary measure, the decision was made to cancel the two events that required full stage use and extensive backstage access.

A further, more in-depth survey and remedial works, which it is aimed to complete midway into next week, is being carried out.

The issue did not affect any of the public areas of the venue but Your Leisure say it was deemed prudent to cancel the events with an aim to reschedule the shows.

Kevin Fordham, Managing Director of Your Leisure, said: “We sincerely apologise for the disruption caused by the late cancellation of these events and the decision was not taken lightly.

“We share the disappointment of the ticket holders, artists and team at Margate Winter Gardens and would like to thank everyone involved for their patience and understanding at this time.”

Paul Palmer, Head of Hospitality & Entertainment, added: “From all of us at the venue, we send our apologies to those customers who were affected by the cancelled shows, and we all share in your disappointment. Our team are working with the promoters to reschedule the missed performances.

“Our primary focus was making sure that the backstage area is safe for artists, touring crew and staff, and it is with their safety in mind, we cancelled the performances as a precautionary measure.”

“Al Murray: Landlord of Hope and Glory” which was due to take place tonight (October 15) has been cancelled. The venue and Bongo’s Bingo are discussing the viability of the event, scheduled for tomorrow, which does not require full stage access.

Bongo’s Bingo will contact ticket holders directly if changes are made. Further updates will be made next week once the survey report has been completed. Ticket holders can contact the venue box office team via 03333 660 661 or email boxoffice@yourleisure.uk.com