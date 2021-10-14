Advice against going into water lifted from 13 Thanet beaches and remains in place at one

Following continued inspections along the coastline, advice against bathing or going beyond the high water line has now been lifted at 13 of 14 Thanet beaches where restrictions were previously in place.

Thanet council staff will begin the process of removing the signs in place between Westbrook Bay and the Western Undercliff in Ramsgate.

Guidance against bathing continues at Joss Bay however due to ongoing evidence of debris on the shoreline. Signs at Joss Bay will remain in situ.

Beach inspections by Southern Water will continue at all 14 beaches for the time being to ensure that the improving picture continues. Council staff will continue to support with additional visual inspections.

The advice follows a failure at Southern Water’s Wastewater Pumping Station in Broadstairs on Tuesday 5 October.