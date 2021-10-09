Spot scenes shot in Thanet as series The Larkins screens on ITV

Viewers will be able to keep an eye out for scenes shot in Thanet when new series The Larkins screens on ITV tomorrow (October 10).

The Larkins cast and crew were filming in Broadstairs and Margate at the start of July for the six part comedy drama, The series is a remake of The Darling Buds of May.

Bradley Walsh takes lead role as Pop Larkin with Joanna Scanlon as his wife Ma.

The cast were filmed at the Walpole Bay Hotel and Broadstairs seafront.

The original series starred David Jason as Pop, Pam Ferris as Ma and was the breakthrough for Catherine Zeta-Jones who played eldest daughter Mariette.

It was broadcast between 1991 and 1993.

Based on a 1958 novel by H E Bates the 1950s set tale follows the lives of Pop, Ma and their six children in rural England.

Other stars for The Larkins remake include Bradley Walsh’s son Barney Walsh as the village policeman PC Harness and Peter Davison as the vicar.

The Larkins premieres tomorrow on ITV at 8pm