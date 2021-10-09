Pitchside: Rams suffer defeat at Woking Park in FA Trophy second qualifying round

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Westfield FC vs Ramsgate FC FA Trophy second qualifying round.

Westfield (0) 3 Ramsgate (2) 2

64 Wright 6 Chiedozie

85 Hill 42 Chiedozie

90 Qarri

Rams were on the road again as team and fans travelled to Westfield with Gloria Gaynor blasting from the players sound system.

On arrival at Woking Park, the home of Westfield, it was slightly overcast but the roads around the ground were thronging with fans. These were not all for the Rams game as Woking was hosting Grimsby across the road.

It turned out to be a glorious day, sun shining on an idyllic ground surrounded by trees and not even a whisper of traffic.

In the 6th minute Ramsgate was awarded a penalty when Peck was brought down in the box. Chiedozie stepped up, the keeper saved but it rebounds to Chiedozie to slot home. In the 16th Westfield press and fire off a shot parred by Russell and cleared the best chance of the game from open play.

The game settled down and Westfield reverted to a back 4 having started with 3 in order to combat the strong Rams attack. Rams, fall for the offside trap set by Westfield.

Ramsgate certainly looked the stronger of the sides in the first 30 minutes. Westfield attacked, which broke down, and Rams fired a ball over the back line for Chiedozie to run on to and slot home for Rams second goal. Half time 0 – 2.

Westfield started the second half on the attack. A save from Russell and a goal line clearance keep them at bay, The call from Coyle at the back was for Rams to liven up! Unfortunately it was Westfield that livened up and were in control of the game, forcing the Rams back. At 60 and 62 minutes there are two challenges from Mcintyre, seeing yellow cards for both, and he was sent off.

The resulting free kick ball is crossed over and slotted home by Wright, making 1 – 2. The Rams were under pressure as Westfield came back strongly into the game.

Rams were on the back foot as another goal line clearance from Olopade was followed up by a great save from Russell. The pressure continued to build, the Rams had their backs against the wall defensively with just 15 minutes to go, the question was could they hold out?

At 85 minutes the Rams conceded as Smith scores for Westfield to level. At 88 minutes Rams make their final sub as Ajayi went off for Smith. Rams conceded a third as Qarri hit home from close range for Westfield with a 90 minute match winner.

Forwards and onwards for the Rams who need to strengthen the midfield and marshall it but alas today they were second best and Westfield on their second half performance deserved the victory.

Teams

Ramsgate -all red

Russell, Aboagye(Y14), Williams, Peck, Olopade, Chiedozie(off75), Miller(off46), Ajayi, Coyle, Mcintyre(y60 y62 and sent off), Jadama

Subs: Presscott(on46), Smith, Lear(on75), Takalobighashi, Cousins, Hill

Westfield – Yellow & black

Smart, Wright, McLaughin(off58), Alabi, Davis, Nakatani-Brown, Hill, Soyemi-Ololade,(off70) Brown,Hayden-Smith, Ladipo(off79), Hamilyon-Olise

Subs: Abraham-Brown, Bower, Evans(on70), Qarri(on79), King(on58), Hopwood.

Man of the match: Caleb Wright