Four fire engines attend Ramsgate house blaze

Four fire engines attended a house blaze in Ramsgate yesterday (October 9).

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of the fire in Coleman Crescent at 10.30am.

Crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets, main jets, and water from a local hydrant to tackle the blaze. A high pressure fan was also used to clear smoke from the building.

The fire is believed to have started within a rear conservatory, before spreading to the first floor of the home. The exact cause of the blaze is unknown, but it is believed to have started accidentally.

Police closed the road off while the fire was dealt with. Crews finished at the scene at 3.25pm.