Two arrested after reports of assault and man armed with machete in Cliftonville

Two men have been arrested after police were called to reports of an assault and of a person in the street armed with a machete in Cliftonville.

Kent Police was called to the incident in Athelstan Road at 11.05pm yesterday (October 6).

A man suffered an injury to his hand and was treated at the scene by South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Following enquiries in the area, a machete was recovered and two men from Margate, aged 18 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and taken into custody.

The 18-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of assault and a public order offence.

Officers remain in the area to establish the circumstances of the assault.