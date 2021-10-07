Damage caused to six beach huts and items stolen from one at West Bay

Kent Police officers are investigating after locks on six beach huts at West Bay were damaged in attempted break-ins with items stolen from at least one hut.

The culprits targeted the concrete huts, near to Finbars.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police is investigating a report of criminal damage caused to six beach huts in West Bay, Westgate. It was reported at 8.30am today (October 7) that locks to the huts had been damaged.

“A paddleboard and food was reported stolen from one of the huts.”

Anyone with information regarding either the damage or the burglary should contact Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/197289/21.