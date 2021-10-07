Thanet businesses get ready for this month’s Totally Locally Fiver Fest

Towns across Thanet are taking part in the Totally Locally Fiver Fest from Saturday, October 9 until Saturday, October 23.

Together with thousands of independent businesses across the country, shops and local businesses in Thanet will be highlighting their contribution to the great British high street with special £5 offers throughout the two weeks.

The Fiver Fest initiative in Thanet is being supported by Thanet District Council as part of the Welcome Back Fund to encourage people to continue to support the high street by boosting footfall and encouraging local spending.

Thanet council says it has never been more important to support local shops and businesses. Statistics show that if every adult in Thanet spent just £5 per week in their local high street, it would add up to a huge £26.9 million per year going straight into the local economy. This boost would lead to more jobs, a better high street, a stronger economy and overall helping to make Thanet a better place to live.

Cllr Reece Pugh, Cabinet Member for Economic Development at Thanet District Council, said: “Fiver Fest is a fantastic initiative for local businesses and shops on our high streets to come together and collectively spread the same message. Our independent shops and businesses are what make our towns in Thanet special and unique. The community’s support for local businesses was amazing during lockdowns, so this is another way to entice shoppers back and remind them of the value and the economic impact shopping locally can have.”

The council has also been working with Broadstairs Chamber, Broadstairs Town Council, Ramsgate Town Promoter, and the Westgate and Birchington Traders Forum who are collectively supporting the initiative. In addition, a group of traders named the ‘Fiver Fest Champions’ have volunteered their time to support other local businesses and encourage them to sign up to the initiative.

Find out more about the offers available via the following shop local Facebook pages:

Broadstairs & St Peters – facebook.com/groups/1203309173512103

Ramsgate – facebook.com/groups/ramsgatelocalshoppers

Birchington –facebook.com/groups/1112816025739360

Westgate – .facebook.com/groups/shoplocalwestgateonsea

Margate – facebook.com/groups/MARGATE.ItsHappening

Any independent business on the highstreets wanting to participate in the Fiver Fest in Thanet, should contact Sharon Davies, Business Support Consultant at Thanet District Council via highstreets@thanet.gov.uk

For further information go to www.totallylocally.org and www.fiverfest.co.uk.