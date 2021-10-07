Man airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Garlinge

Caxton Road in Garlinge is currently closed following a traffic incident at around 00.30am- 1am today (October 7) where a man was seriously injured.

Accident investigation work is currently taking place on Caxton Road between Kingston Avenue and Westfield Road.

A man has been airlifted to Kings College Hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a vehicle.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called shortly after 1am today (7 October) to reports a person had been hit by a vehicle in Caxton Road.

“Ambulance crews attended and were joined at the scene by the air ambulance service. A man was assessed and treated before being airlifted to hospital in London in a serious condition.”