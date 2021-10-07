Arrest and appeal for witnesses after man airlifted to hospital following suspected ‘hit and run’ in Garlinge

An appeal for witnesses has been made following a ‘hit and run’ in Garlinge where a man was seriously injured.

Kent Police was called to Caxton Road at around 1am today (October 7) following reports of a collision involving a pedestrian and a white car. The car left the scene before officers attended.

A man suffered injuries and was flown via air ambulance to Kings College Hospital in London where he remains in a serious condition.

Following enquiries in the area a 39-year-old man from Margate was arrested on suspicion of offences, including failing to stop after a collision, and was taken into custody.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the car beforehand, or who has private CCTV or dashcam footage of the area to contact them.

Witnesses should call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting KH/DGC/112/21.