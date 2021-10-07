Final race of Great Britain Stand Up Paddleboarding series to be held at Viking Bay

Broadstairs will be the grandstand for the final Tech Race of paddleboarding’s GBSUP National Series.

The Viking Bay Classic is being staged on October 16 in partnership with Kent Surf School and Kent SUP Racing after the latter was asked by GBSUP (Great Britain Stand Up Paddleboarding) to host the final event of its national Ocean Technical series. The event will include the main race in the morning, end of season prize giving and a surprise activity in the afternoon.

The request fitted with Kent SUP Racing’s goal to introduce national level racing to the county and inspire locals and visitors to paddle some of the county’s best waters, while embracing Kent’s history and culture.

Thanet property developer Blueberry Homes is sponsoring the event.

A spokesperson said:“We are excited by what this event will bring to the town. The coastlines of Broadstairs, Ramsgate and Margate have so much to offer for the community, and spectators can view the race as well as the beautiful backdrop to the beach, surrounding clifftops and harbourside jetty.”

Blueberry Homes is currently working on Royal Sands project on Ramsgate seafront and has a paddleboarding connection previously reported on by The Isle of Thanet News.

“Paddleboarding is increasingly popular in the area and a worker at Royal Sands Ramsgate, Alex Mead, has been commuting by paddleboard from his home in Broadstairs this summer,” said the company spokesperson. “That’s a commute hard to come by in other areas of the UK and we now hope to see Alex feature in this exciting race.”

Alex, 21, from Broadstairs, said: “I could quite easily get a car to the site but decided a month or so ago to commute by paddleboard from Broadstairs to Ramsgate beach, just a few yards away from the development.

“I get to take in the beautiful coastline and even have a dip before I start my day. The views are stunning, and the commute keeps me fit.”

The race starts at 10am at Viking Bay and will call for participants to paddle in and out of the bay over multiple laps. The event is open to all abilities; to enter click here.