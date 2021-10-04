‘Cardinal’ marker washes up at Dumpton Gap

A cardinal buoy from Ramsgate harbour has washed up at Dumpton Gap beach.

The 6 metre high marker is used to indicates the direction from the buoy in which the deepest navigable water lies.

Crafts approaching Ramsgate have to deal with the dredged shipping channel that leads into the outer harbour.

This is marked with green conical starboard hand buoys, red can port hand buoys as well as the cardinal marks.

A cardinal mark is a sea mark (a buoy or other floating or fixed structure) used in maritime pilotage to indicate the position of a hazard and the direction of safe water.

Ramsgate Port Control is aware.