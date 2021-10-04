Boyzlife tour is heading to Margate

Bands Boyzone and Westlife come together in a new show fronted by Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy which is heading to Margate.

The Boyzlife adapted theatre production will include many of the hits from both bands, who racked up a record breaking 18 Number 1 singles and 9 Number 1 albums, and combined record sales of over 60 Million Units.

The show first went on the road last year and was a sell-out. Now it is back and the duo are backed by a full live band.

Boyzlife comes to the Margate Winter Gardens on December 11.

Expect to hear all the classics including: ‘World Of Our Own’, ‘Mandy’, ‘Queen of My Heart’, ‘Picture Of You’, ‘Words’, ‘No Matter What’, ‘Uptown Girl’, ‘Flying Without Wings’, ‘You Raise Me Up’, ‘Going Gets Tough’, ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Father and Son’, ‘Love Me For A Reason’, ‘My Love’ and more.

Performance starts at 7:30pm

Tickets:VIP: £95, Full Price: £32.50, Restricted View: £29.50, Booking Fee: £3.50 per ticket.