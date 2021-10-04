Upton Juniors triumph in inter-schools football tournament

Upton Juniors in Broadstairs have made a storming winning start to the football season with a rousing cup competition triumph.

The team proudly held the St Lawrence College trophy aloft following the weekend invitation tournament that featured a strong field.

Upton won their group games against St Saviour’s, Garlinge and St Peters before meeting Palm Bay in the semi-finals.

A tight game was settled in extra time by a single goal and Upton moved to the final to face St Josephs.

A devastating fast start from Upton led to a goal inside the first five seconds, which filled the team with confidence and they went on to win 7-0 and claim the sought-after trophy.

The side is co-run by Deputy Head of School Dave Walker and Sports Coach Callum Noble. They said: “What a brilliant start to the season. Tournament football is all about consistency and our side was full of enthusiasm and determination throughout. The team played some really flowing attacking football coupled with resolute defending.

“It was a well-deserved hard-earned triumph, with an impressively strong performance in the final. It is great to have another trophy to add to our sports cup triumphs.”