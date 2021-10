A cyclist has been flown to a London hospital following a collision in St Nicholas-at-Wade this morning (October 4).

Kent Police was called to a report of a collision involving a car and a bicycle at around 9.30am.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the scene in Canterbury Road, St Nicholas at Wade. A man sustained injuries and was flown to a London hospital via air ambulance.”

The road reopened at around 12.45pm.