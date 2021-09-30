HRH The Princess Royal to visit Royal Harbour Academy students and staff today

Students at Royal Harbour Academy in Ramsgate are awaiting a special visit today (September 30) from HRH The Princess Royal.

The Princess Royal will be arriving by helicopter at the school before meeting with students and staff, The visit means the upper site of RHA will be locked down until early afternoon.

It is understood the visit will involve speaking to students and staff about their experiences of schooling during the pandemic.

An RHA message says: “Staff and students at the Royal Harbour Academy eagerly await the arrival of The Princess Royal, who will be arriving by helicopter and meeting with some of our students and staff later today.”

The Princess Royal (Princess Anne) holds patronage in over 300 organisations, including WISE, Riders for Health, and Carers Trust. Her charity work revolves around sport, sciences, people with disabilities, and health in developing countries. She has been associated with Save the Children for over fifty years and has visited a number of their projects; her work resulted in her nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize in 1990.