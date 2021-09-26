Still Waters counselling charity celebrates 18th birthday

Photos by Charlotte Stratton

Still Waters counselling charity has thrown a party to celebrate its 18th birthday.

The Ramsgate-based counselling centre staff aim to meet the needs of the community regardless of the client’s ability to pay and for as long as they find counselling helpful.

Head of centre Rita Palmer-Hudson said: “Although we are a Christian community-based counselling charity we do provide support for all members of the community regardless of personal convictions.

“Sometimes problems and changes to life can be overwhelming, and there seems to be no time to express feelings about these things. However, we believe that people can flourish with just that little extra support.”

Still Waters provide counselling to all sections of the community including children, adolescents, and adults.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Counselling is available for a wide variety of issues, including addiction, anger, behavioural issues, bereavement and loss, abuse, depression, domestic violence, eating disorders, marital and relationship problems, self-harm, and survivors of abuse.

Rita added: “There are trafficked women who are placed in a safe house, often with babies and disowned by many. We offer them counselling without charge for as long as they need it.

“We are entirely funded from our own fundraising and ‘Friends of Still Waters’. These generous people commit to giving a monthly donation that goes towards helping us keep fees to a minimum for our clients and we have a sliding scale depending on personal circumstances.”

Contact the charity on 07768 848045 or email enquiries@bystillwaters.co.uk