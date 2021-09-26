Crews attend fire in Margate

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a commercial premises in Canterbury Road, Margate, this afternoon (September 26).

Two fire engines attended at 1pm and crews wearing breathing apparatus used main jets and a fog spike to extinguish the fire.

One person was passed into the care of the ambulance service for precautionary checks after suffering from slight smoke inhalation.

It’s believed the fire started accidentally when electrics overheated and set fire to stacks of papers that had been stored against the wiring.

Following the incident, crews are reminding residents and businesses not to overload plug sockets or extension leads, and to ensure any electrical item is in good working order before use. It’s also best not to store flammable objects too close to wiring.