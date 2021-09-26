Photos: OhSoRetro 2021

OhSoRetro has attracted crowds to its eighth event with more than 1,500 classic and retro vehicles on show.

The event at Palm Bay today (September 26) had 50 club stands and some 20 show and shine awards plus trade and autojumble as well as live music and entertainment.

Since it was first launched in 2014 by VW enthusiast Lee Collier the show has grown in strength, attracting thousands of people to view the vehicles and enjoy the family fun. Cars on show ranged from classic to plain wacky.

All proceeds from the event raffle go to the 1st Margate Boys’ and Girls’ Brigade.