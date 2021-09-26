Police and fire crew called out to ‘deliberate’ car blaze in Ramsgate

Kent Police officers are investigating after a car was set alight in Ramsgate during the early hours of this morning (September26).

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 1.12am to reports of the car blaze in Argyll Drive.

One fire engine attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

No casualties were reported but the fire service said it’s believed the fire was started deliberately.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was made aware by KFRS of a car fire in Argyll Drive, Ramsgate which had taken place in the early hours

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.”