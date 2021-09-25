Photos: Ramsgate Royal Harbour 200th anniversary festival

September 25, 2021 Kathy Bailes Galleries 0

Ramsgate 200 festival Photo Frank Leppard

Costumed walks, Dunkirk Little Ships, funfair rides, shows, a Drumhead service and more have been part of today’s (September 25) celebrations to mark 200 years of Royal Harbour status for Ramsgate.

The event, which continues tomorrow, has attracted crowds of people to the seafront and town, and was blessed with good weather.

The Drumhead service and parade included 35 young people from 1st St Lawrence Scout Group as well as service veterans bearing standards.

Festival director Ralph Hoult OBE – aka Mr Ramsgate – has spent years planning the historical event.

Photo Steven Collis

He said: “We hope this historic event will give people a chance to make up for the tough times people have been through during the pandemic. This will bring together the whole community and people from all over the world to celebrate this unique milestone.”

Photo Frank Leppard

The festival will also be helping to raise funds towards the completion of a bronze statue of King George IV, which will stand right beside the Royal Harbour as a permanent landmark.

Photo Steven Collis

Renowned sculptor Dominic Grant planned to gift the statue to Ramsgate once finished but sadly passed away in November 2020. Some £50,000 is needed to complete the bronze casting of the statue and provide site groundworks and a plinth.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Ramsgate mayor Raushan Ara was among those who enjoyed today’s event, as was South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay.

There is still a packed programme of events, shows and family fun tomorrow.

Events list here

Ramsgate 200 facebook page here

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.