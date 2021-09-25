Photos: Ramsgate Royal Harbour 200th anniversary festival

Costumed walks, Dunkirk Little Ships, funfair rides, shows, a Drumhead service and more have been part of today’s (September 25) celebrations to mark 200 years of Royal Harbour status for Ramsgate.

The event, which continues tomorrow, has attracted crowds of people to the seafront and town, and was blessed with good weather.

The Drumhead service and parade included 35 young people from 1st St Lawrence Scout Group as well as service veterans bearing standards.

Festival director Ralph Hoult OBE – aka Mr Ramsgate – has spent years planning the historical event.

He said: “We hope this historic event will give people a chance to make up for the tough times people have been through during the pandemic. This will bring together the whole community and people from all over the world to celebrate this unique milestone.”

The festival will also be helping to raise funds towards the completion of a bronze statue of King George IV, which will stand right beside the Royal Harbour as a permanent landmark.

Renowned sculptor Dominic Grant planned to gift the statue to Ramsgate once finished but sadly passed away in November 2020. Some £50,000 is needed to complete the bronze casting of the statue and provide site groundworks and a plinth.

Ramsgate mayor Raushan Ara was among those who enjoyed today’s event, as was South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay.

There is still a packed programme of events, shows and family fun tomorrow.

Ramsgate 200 facebook page here