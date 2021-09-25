Pitchside: Rampant Ramsgate FC hit 5 again at FA Trophy match

By pitchside reporter Andy Mason

Ramsgate (1) 5 vs Sutton Common Rovers (0) 0

30 Miller

49 Chiedozie

73 Lear

75(p) Chiedozie

77 Lear

It’s FA Trophy day at the WW Martin Ltd Community stadium, with Ramsgate hosting Sutton Common Rovers on this sunny afternoon. The visitors came into this game on the back of a 3 – 2 reply defeat Tuesday night against Jersey Bulls. They showed great resolve in both games and were tough opposition.

Ramsgate buoyed with confidence after last weekend’s 0 – 5 win over Sevenoaks have been preparing for this important cup match.

Ramsgate manager Matt Longhurst said: “On the pitch things are moving nicely and the boys were training Thursday after two good performances. It’s another tough game as they have started well this season.”

Ramsgate kicked off playing right to left, starting brightly straight on the attack, forcing the Sutton keeper into a couple of early saves. The game settled more into a midfield battle with few chances being created by either side. Rams did most of the pressing but 26 minutes in and Rams are forced into making a change as Olopade picks up an injury. Prescott was a ready replacement.

At 30 minutes the ball played down Ramsgate right, Chiedozie broke a tackle and squared across the box for Miller to slot home, Rams certainly controlled the game then. At 40 minutes it was the best chance of the game for Sutton as Fernandez went through one on one with Russell in the Rams goal only to blast high and wide. At 44 minutes Rams went through again, Jadama squared to Chiedozie who mis-hit his shot. Rams close out the half 1 -0.

Rams sub at half time going off Chapman being replaced by Mcintyre as captain. Playing with the sun at their backs a 49 minute ball goes over the top, Chiedozie runs going through to fire home Rams second goal with the team now controlling the game. At 58 minutes there is some wonderful football by the Rams and Lear goes through and puts it just past the post.

From then on Sutton seem to lose their heads with two sending offs within a few minutes at 64 and 68 minutes. In the 73rd minute Ramsgate capitalise and effectively seal the match as Lear strikes to make it 3 – 0, Rams immediately go on the attack again with Jadama being brought down in the box penalty. At 75 minutes up steps Chiedozie for his second to hit Rams 4th goal. The Rams are now rampant and Lear hits the Rams 5th goal in the 77th minute. Sutton were then reduced to 8 men at 82 mins. Ramsgate comfortably saw out the closing minutes and were worthy 5 – 0 victors.

I would say Sutton do not appear to be a dirty side but certainly lack discipline.

Teams:

Ramsgate:- Red Shirts & Shorts

Russell, Aboagye, Williams, Emptage, Olopade(off26), Chapman(off46)(C), Chiedozie, Miller(off76), Lear, Coyle(Y63), Jadama

Subs – Prescott(on26), Smith, Baker-Moran, Mcintyre(on46)

Sutton Common Rovers:- Yellow shirts & Shorts

Foley, Robinson(off80), Hill, Dacres-Smith(off68)(R68)(C), Bogle , Bates(Y75), Brown(off72), Fernandez(R64), Campbell, Allen, James(off)

Subs – Tanton, Henry(on50)(Y57)(Y82), Murphy-Mcvey(on72), Butler(on80), Healy, Casey

Attendance: 444

Ramsgate next matches

28 Sep Away at Herne Bay

02 Oct Home VCD Athletic