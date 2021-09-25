Macmillan Coffee Morning goodbye to Westgate stalwarts Lorraine and Richard Hambidge

Westgate stalwarts Lorraine and Richard Hambidge are holding a Macmillan Coffee Morning today (September 25) before moving to the Midlands.

The couple have been involved in numerous projects for Westgate including creating Remembrance displays, heading up the Scarecrow Festivals and Lorraine’s work sewing to help our NHS with PPE during the pandemic and sewing personal cushions for cancer patients at QEQM.

Last year Lorraine was named as one of The Isle of Thanet News’ 2020 heroes for her sustained efforts to help others through the pandemic.

In 2019 the couple were named as the town’s local heroes and switched on the Christmas lights.

Lorraine and Richard were at the helm of that year’s Paint The Town Red poppy and sculpture trail.

Richard is the third generation of Hambidge family, who have supported Westgate Remembrance. In 1919 his grandad Bill Hambidge became one of the founders of the Comrades of The Great War, he was also one of the founders of the British Legion and United Service Club in Westgate. He then went on to sit on the Committee as Secretary for 49 years.

His son Colin Hambidge was one of the war’s fallen and his name is on the town’s War Memorial.

Bill’s other son, Dick (Richards father) was a sign writer and wrote, in gold leaf, the Memorial boards in the church and the United Services Club. Dick was also well-known for his contributions to local history articles about Westgate.

The Macmillan Coffee Morning is being held at The Lodge, 64 Westgate Bay Avenue, from 10am to 12.30pm. Lorraine and Richard will be there until 11am.