Two people taken to London hospital following crash in Margate

Two people have been taken to a London hospital following a crash in Margate this morning (September 25).

Emergency services were called to Ramsgate Road at around 2.30am after the car crashed into parked cars, a lamppost and into a wall near Lester’s pub.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 2.30am to a report of a collision in Ramsgate Road, Margate.

“One car is reported to have collided with several parked cars. Officers attended along with other emergency services and two people from the car were taken to a London hospital to be treated for serious injuries.”

The road has been reopened.