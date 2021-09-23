Ramsgate Sea Scouts fundraising stalls at Royal Harbour anniversary event

The 6th Ramsgate Sea Scouts will be at this weekend’s royal harbour celebrations with a stall to help raise funds to refurbishment of the Ice House building.

The group successfully took over the site at Ramsgate harbour under a Community Asset Transfer in 2017 but the building needs restoration.

It was once used to store block ice brought to the UK from Norway to be used in the fish markets. It has since had a variety of mixed commercial uses.

The Sea Scouts, whose association with the Ice House goes back many years, want to create a meeting hall, conference room, storage facilities, a boat shed, and purpose made changing facilities. There are also plans for a community café.

To help with their fundraising bid the sea scouts will have a number of stalls at the harbour during this weekend’s Ramsgate 200th royal harbour status celebrations.

These will include:

Tombola

Cake stall

Model paint stall

School clothing

Second hand stall

Craft activities

Marshmallow toasting

And boats and kayaks for sale

There will also be surveys to fill in asking for opinions about the building refurbishment project.

Anyone interested in joining Beavers, Cubs or Scouts should visit https://6thramsgateseascouts.org.uk/join/

