Knowing Me, Knowing You game helps pupils settle into life at Upton

Settling in to a new school routine with unfamiliar faces can be a big challenge for youngsters – but at Upton Juniors in Broadstairs they have found out all about each other in a Knowing Me, Knowing You session.

As part of the Year 3 Stunning Start initiative, children were invited to wear their favourite outfits into school and discuss what they signified.

Reasons varied from “I like that it is colourful” to “I love Minecraft”, from “It’s my favourite football team’s kit”, to “I love nature”.

Head of Year 3 Lauren Watmough said: “The children have settled in so well to life at Upton and are already showing themselves to be true Uptonians.

“The first few weeks in a new school are exciting but can also be demanding. Everything is new and there is a lot to learn. As well as settling in to a new school, the children have also been getting to know new classmates.

“Our first topic, Knowing Me, Knowing You, gives children the opportunity to meet new people, as well as old friends and share their likes, dislikes and hobbies. The topic gives us time to get to know each other and discover more about ourselves along the way.”

Pupils enjoyed a range of activities designed to help them become familiar with their new world – for example, they had a sheet with their classmates’ photographs on and were put to the true test to see how many names they could remember. They also played a version of the popular game Guess Who? using the class pictures.

To allow pupils to further find out about each other’s likes and dislikes they created an artwork to show and share their inner self and outer self-images.