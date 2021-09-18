People invited to take part in the Great British Beach Clean in Thanet

People are being invited to get involved in the 2021 Great British Beach Clean at Pegwell Bay and Birchington today (September 18).

The events, which are within the NE Kent Marine Protected Area, form part of the Marine Conservation Society’s national campaign and monitoring of beach litter.

Both are taking place today:

10.30am at Plum Pudding in Birchington. Meet outside The Minnis Bay Bar and Brasserie. For the booking/info link click here

2.30pm at Pegwell Bay, Cliffsend. Meet on the beach below the former hoverport access road. For the booking/info link click here

Both will last for two hours and are open to all to join in. Children have to be supervised by a responsible adult.

Litter sticks, hoops and bags are provided, but bring along garden gloves and wear appropriate clothing and tough footwear for walking on the beach.

Those getting involved are also asked to bring their own water bottle and refreshments.