A woman has been taken into custody after reports of a person smashing windows and cars with a hammer in Ramsgate today (September 17).

Kent Police was called to Elms Avenue shortly after 1.30pm following the report. Witnesses say the woman had carried out the window smash spree near the Clarendon school site.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended and a woman was taken into custody on suspicion of a public order offence.”